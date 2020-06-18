Mohammed Shami reveals how bowlers approach Virat Kohli to solve 'new ball' dilemma

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammed Shami, along with Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma is the premier new-ball bowler for the Indian team.

Mohammed Shami has become a mainstay in the Indian team across all the formats of the game. After facing struggles with fitness and form, as well as in personal life in 2018, Shami made a tremendous comeback to the Indian team later in the year to establish himself as the side's premier fast bowler.

Shami, along with Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav forms one of the most lethal pace attacks in Test cricket. The Indian quartet achieved success in the side's tour Down Under in 2018-19, when it played a key role in India's first-ever away series victory over Australia.

In an promo for an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Shami talked about bowling with India's other premier fast bowlers.

Shami can be seen narrating Indian captain Virat Kohli's dilemma to pick the two opening bowlers in every game.

"All three of us -- Ishant (Sharma), (Jasprit) Bumrah, and I want to bowl with a new ball. When we are not able to choose, we approach Virat to decide. But he throws the ball back in our court saying whatever you all decide is fine by me," Shami said.

The Indian cricketers have been significantly active on their social media profiles following the lockdown imposed across the country due to coronavirus outbreak.

The cricket action has come to a standstill due to the COVID-19 crisis. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League also remains suspended indefinitely.

West Indies' tour of England, which begins on July 8, will mark the return of international cricket amid the pandemic. The tour includes three Tests.

