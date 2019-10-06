Image Source : AP IMAGE Five-star Shami poses with broken stump after claiming five-wicket haul

Speedster Mohammed Shami swooped down upon the South African batsmen on Day 5 of the first Test at the ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Sunday, snaring five wickets as India dismissed the Proteas for 191 in the second innings to win the match by 203 runs.

Shami took the wickets of Temba Bavuma, skipper Faf du Plessis and first-innings centurion, Quinton de Kock, to rattle the Proteas and take India closer to victory. The South African lower order provided some resistance led by Dane Piedt, who scored a gritty 56 off 107 balls. However, it was Shami who again provided the crucial breakthrough.

Piedt and Senuran Muthuswamy put up 91 runs for the ninth wicket before Shami was brought back into the attack after a brief gap. He struck with his first ball with Piedt looking to drive a fullish delivery but instead chopping it on to the stumps.

One of the stumps was broken and the BCCI put up an image of Shami posing with it at the end of the day's proceedings on their Instagram page.

Shami took five wickets while Jadeja scalped four and Ravichandran Ashwin took one to equal Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan in becoming the joint-fastest to take 350 wickets. Resuming at 11 for one, South Africa were reduced to 117 for 8 at lunch. In the post-lunch session, the Proteas lost the remaining two wickets to finish at 191 in 63.5 overs.