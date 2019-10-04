Friday, October 04, 2019
     
Mohammed Azharuddin to represent Hyderabad at BCCI AGM

There were initial reports that former state unit president Shivlal Yadav, one of the closest ally of Tamil Nadu strongman N Srinivasan, would represent Hyderabad.

October 04, 2019
Mohammed Azharuddin to represent Hyderabad at BCCI AGM

Former India captain and newly-elected Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin will be representing the state body at the Cricket Board's (BCCI) Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on October 23.

There were initial reports that former state unit president Shivlal Yadav, one of the closest ally of Tamil Nadu strongman N Srinivasan, would represent Hyderabad.

However, the new apex body of HCA has decided that it will be Azharuddin, who will be it's representative-cum-voter in case the BCCI elections happen.

Azharuddin and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly will, thus, be the two former national captains representing their respective state units. 

