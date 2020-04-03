Too much cricket, inevitable that players get tired: Mohammad Yousuf on India's loss in New Zealand

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf talked about India's outing in the Test series in New Zealand.

Team India faced a whitewash 2-0 loss in the Test series during the tour to New Zealand last month. After kickstarting their tour with an incredible 5-0 win in the T20I series, the side faced two whitewash-losses in ODIs and Tests.

Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has attributed India's failure in the Tests to the players' fatigue. He also stated that New Zealand have become a better side at tome and boast 'top pace bowlers' in the world.

“New Zealand has always been a tough side at home and they have only gotten better in recent years and don’t forget they have some top pace bowlers who are not easy to handle in their own conditions,” said Yousuf.

“New Zealand just played much better cricket than India and sometimes I feel there is so much cricket being played these days that it is inevitable that even the best players will get tired and fatigued at some stage.”

Talking about Indian captain Virat Kohli, Yousuf defended him, saying that fatigue can set in when there is 'so much cricket'.

“It can happen to anyone when you play so much cricket. That is why I agree in modern day cricket fitness is paramount for players," said Yousuf.

“In our days we could manage. But my belief is that if a player is not fit he just can’t give perform to his potential.”

The cricketing action around the world has come to a standstill due to the outbreak of coronavirus.