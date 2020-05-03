Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammad Yousuf rates Virat Kohli no. 1 at the moment; picks Sachin Tendulkar over Lara, Ponting

Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf shared his views on Indian skipper Virat Kohli. With all cricketing activities on hold due to coronavirus outbreak, many former and current cricketers are using the social media platforms to connect with people.

Mohammad Yousuf on Saturday had a Question and Answer session on Twitter for fans. People asked the veteran many questions, while one of his fans asked: "One word @imVkohli."

Yousuf was quick to reply to the question and rated Kohli as the number 1 batsman. He replied: "No 1 at the moment.great player."

He also answered one of the trickiest questions when a fan asked him his no. 1 among Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara, Jacques Kallis, Sachin Tendulkar.

Yusuf picked India's batting legend Tendulkar on top, Lara on second and the former Australian skipper Ponting on number 3.

Recently, another former Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas also shared his thoughts and said there are not many players who are parallel to Kohli at the moment.

"Waise bhi bahut hi zyaada cricket khelte hai Indian team (In any case, the Indian team plays too much of cricket). A top player like Kohli too is a part of most of those matches, and he can’t get bored too because that’s his profession and has given him so much," Abbas told The Telegraph.

“Just look at what Kohli has achieved over the years… Also, he is not a machine. Even a machine sometimes mal-functions.

“At this moment, there aren’t many who can parallel Kohli,” he said.

