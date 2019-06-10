Image Source : AP Mohammad Shahzad cries foul after being sent home from 2019 World Cup because of injury

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad broke down while addressing his removal from the Afghanistan team from the ongoing 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.

Shahazad, who played the first two matches for his national side, was declared unfit and sent back home with Ikram Ali Khil replacing the veteran.

The 31-year-old reportedly picked up a knee injury and was ruled out of the tournament.

Bur, Shahzad says that he was not consulted and he was not unfit at all.

"I was training at the nets when the team manager told me that I was unfit and I had to head back home. It seemed they had already asked for a replacement (Ikram Ali Khil), but I did not know that I was unfit," Shahzad told Sportstar after returning.

"If I was unfit then how could I play the first two matches? The physio told me that I will be alright if I take a bit of rest, and suddenly I was ruled out of the tournament. I have done so much for Afghanistan cricket and this is what happened to me," Shahzad said.

He went on to add that he was told that he won't be able to play his shots because he had no footwork.

"They told me that I am unfit and I am not being able to play my shots as there's no footwork. But this is how my batting style is. I don't move much and despite that I have scored runs," he said.

Shahzad also spoke to coach Phil Simmons but according to him, Simmons had no power and couldn't help Shahzad out.

"He is upset but he has no role to play here. He told me in the pavilion that he has no say in the decision. The captain and the manager took the call without even consulting the coach," Shahzad added.

However, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officials refuted Shahzad's allegations.

"We had submitted the medical reports to the ICC and only after that, the ICC has allowed us to name a replacement. Shahzad is totally injured," ACB CEO, Asadullah Khan said.