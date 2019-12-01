Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina lead wishes for Mohammad Kaif on his 39th birthday

Image Source : TWITTER One of the best fielders in modern-day cricket and the hero of 2002 Natwest Trophy final, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif celebrates his 39th birthday today.

India's hero of the Natwest Trophy 2002 final, and one of the best fielders in cricket history, Mohammad Kaif is celebrating his 39th birthday on Sunday. Kaif was born on December 1, 1980 in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) in Uttar Pradesh. He famously led the India U-19 team to victory in the U-19 World Cup in 2000, which opened the doors for him to make an entry into the senior national squad.

Kaif made his Test debut in 2000 against South Africa, and played his first one-dayer for the national team two years later in January, against England. The right-handed batsman represented India in 13 Tests and 125 ODIs.

His knock of 87* (in 75 deliveries) against England in the final of the NatWest series is widely regarded as one of the most memorable innings in Indian cricket history. He saw off India's run-chase of 326 in the match, which earned him the Man of the Match award.

Kaif also holds the record for most catches in a World Cup game (4, against South Africa in the 2003 World Cup). The global tournament in 2003 is Kaif's only appearance at the World Cup for India.

He famously led Uttar Pradesh to Ranji Trophy final in 2006.

Kaif was the part of the title-winning squad of Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. He went on to play for Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the league as well. In the Indian domestic cricket, he captained Uttar Pradesh

The flamboyant fielder announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in July 2018. He is currently the assistant coach at IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, Mohammad Kaif reminisced his childhood days.

