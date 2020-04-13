Mohammad Asif was the best I faced, had no idea against him: Kevin Pietersen

Image Source : TWITTER Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the world to a standstill with sporting events across the globe either being suspended or cancelled. That has seen former and current cricketers take to social media to discuss the game with the fans and former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has revealed that he had no clue while facing Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif.

Taking to Twitter, Pietersen wrote: "I think there's plenty batters around the world that were happy he got banned! He was the best I faced! I had no idea against him!"

The Pakistani trio of Salam Butt, Asif and Mohammed Amir were handed bans for their involvement in spot-fixing during the tour of England in 2010.

Earlier, KP shared a tweet by the official twitter handle of English Cricket where he is seen playing his famous switch hit. He captioned his tweet, 'Smacking pies!' And Yuvraj Singh trolled the Englishman and wrote: "Well sometimes u slip on those pies too."

Yuvraj had gotten the better of Pietersen quite a few times during their contests on the international stage and they are known to pick on one another and engage in friendly banter.

While sporting actions across the world have come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, KP believes that the IPL should happen once things return to normalcy even if that means playing the tournament behind closed doors.

