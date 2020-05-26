Mitchell Starc open to playing IPL 2020 if franchises are allowed to re-sign players

Image Source : AP Mitchell Starc

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc on Tuesday admitted to having no problem if Cricket Australia permitted some of their international stars head to India for IPL 2020 thereby missing the early part of the Australian domestic season.

While Starc had opted out of the 13th season of the IPL, his teammates Pat Cummins, David Warner and Steve Smith have all managed to bag lucrative contracts for the tournament which was slated to begin from March 29 onwards at the Wankhede in Mumbai, but was eventually postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Do I have an issue with it? I don't think so," the left-armer said today. "They're pre-existing contracts.

"There's a lot of things that would have to go into that I assume ... Cricket Australia would have to clear those guys so if they're clear to go, I don't see a problem with it.

"They're pre-existing contracts and they would have been playing anyway. There's obviously a different hurdle of domestic cricket there. It'd be an interesting decision, not one I'd have to make, so I'll let them make their decisions."

However, he added saying that he would be eager to be part of the IPL this year if franchsises are allowed to re-sign fresh players after a fresh schedule is announced for the league.

"I'd consider it, I'd think about it," he said.

"Obviously it'd be right at the start of our domestic season as well so it'd be a fair bit to consider. But I don't currently have a contract, so I currently don't have to worry."

Overall, 17 Australians have signed up for IPL 2020 including nine from Cricket Australia's list of centrally contracted players.

