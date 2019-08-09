Misbah-ul-Haq in race to become Pakistan head coach: Reports

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Misbah-ul-Haq in race to become Pakistan head coach

Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq is likely to fill the post of Pakistan head coach after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided not to renew contract of Mickey Arthur following team's dismal performance in World Cup in England and Wales.

According to a report in thenews.com.pk, Misbah is emerging as one of the top contenders to secure the recently vacated spot of Mickey Arthur.

On Wednesday, PCB announced it had ended its association with Arthur, as well as the bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden.

Misbah, 45, represented Pakistan in 75 Tests and 162 ODIs and was recognised widely for steering the team forward after assuming captaincy following the spot-fixing scandal in 2010.

In a statement released by the PCB, the committee which was headed by PCB managing director Wasim Khan, also included former Test captains Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq, had met with Arthur, former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed before recommending a change in the coaching setup.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board ... will be immediately undertaking a robust recruitment process after it decided not to renew the contracts of head coach Mickey Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden," the PCB said in a statement.