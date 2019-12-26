Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Michael Vaughan questions New Zealand, England's Test rankings

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels both New Zealand and England haven't performed well in the longest format of the game to be placed at the second and fourth spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings.

"I will be dead honest about the ICC rankings. I think they are absolute garbage," Vaughan was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.

"I have no idea how - New Zealand have won plenty of series over the course of the last two years - but for them to be second, and where it stands out for me that the rankings can't be right is that England in Test match cricket are third (now fourth), and England for three or four years have struggled in Test match cricket, particularly overseas."

"They (England) have won series at home. They have only just drawn the Ashes in English conditions, they only just beat Ireland. I think the rankings are a little bit confusing. I certainly don't, in my opinion, have New Zealand as the second-best Test match nation in the world. I think, particularly over here in Australia, Australia are a far better Test match team," he added.

Vaughan also praised Australia and felt their position in the ranking charts doesn't match as they are currently placed at the fifth spot.

"I think there are two teams -- India and Australia, they are the best Test match teams in the world, without question. I think there is only one team that can come here and put Australia under pressure, that was 12 months ago, that they won here, India," he said.

"There was no Smith, no Warner, no (Marnus) Labuschagne in the Australian ranks in that series, I think the series later on next year, when India arrive back here, hopefully, everyone will be fit. That Indian attack has got the pace, it has also got the spin, the batting unit has got all the experience. I only see only one team at this stage that can compete with Australia here and that is India," Vaughan added.

England will be up against third-placed South Africa in their own backyard for a four-match Test series, with the first contest starting on Thursday at SuperSport Park, Centurion.