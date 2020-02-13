Image Source : @MICHAELCLARKEOFFICIAL Michael Clarke and wife Kyly to divorce after 7 years of marriage

Former World Cup-winning Australia captain Michael Clarke and his wife Kyly announced their seperation on Wednesday after seven years of marraige. The pair tied the knot in 2012 and has a four-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee together.

"After living apart for some time, we have made the difficult decision to ­separate as a couple, amicably," the statement read.

"With the greatest of respect for each other, we’ve come to the ­mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter."

According to reports, Clarke and Kyly parted ways 5 months ago with Clarke relocating to the pair's Bondi beachfront pad from their current home in Vaucluse.

Earlier, Kyly, a former modeal and TV presenter told The Daily Mail that their marraige was going strong and there were no chances of a seperation with Micheal Clarke.

The pair called for privacy so that they can "manage the next stage of their lives".

"We’d like to acknowledge the wonderful support we’ve had from family and friends, and at this time request privacy so that we can manage this next stage of our lives," they said in the statement.

Their is also a belief that the pair has thought of settling the divorce outside the court.

Clarke was earlier engaged to model Lara Bingle, before the two separated in 2010.

Clarke played 115 Tests for Australia, scoring 8643 runs, including 28 centuries and also won the 2015 World Cup as a captain.