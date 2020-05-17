Meri gaadi usi se chalti hai: Virat Kohli reveals why he ignored Shane Warne’s advice on sledging

Image Source : PTI File image of Virat Kohli

Australian spin wizard Shane Warne was a famous on-field rivalry with Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, but also had quite a few run-ins with present Indian skipper Virat Kohli towards the latter part of the veteran's career. Yes they never met in an international match, but did face ach other a few times in Indian Premier League when Kohli was still a budding cricketer with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

They faced each other in three IPL seasons with Warne even getting the better of him in 2009. Overall, in the 28 deliveries Kohli faced against the legend, he managed only 16 runs with 15 dot balls and a solitary boundary.

Talking to Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri in an Instagram Live chat on Sunday, Kohli recalled the dismissal in 2009 which was in the second match of the tournament in Cape Town. Kohli was shimmied down the track but the ball pitched well down towards the leg side, took a sharp turn before crashing into the stumps.

"I played against Shane Warne and he made me look like a fool in IPL 2009. Then there was a game in Rajasthan in 2011 and he was the captain, I played decent there... didn't hit him and he didn't get me out. We won the match and I remained unbeaten," Kohli recalled.

"You know that is when he told me something after the game that 'never bite back.. never say something back to the bowler'.

"You know obviously I didn't listen because meri gaadi usi se chalti hai. Maine kaha chalne do (because that is my go-to game and I shouldn't change it)," Kohli said, leaving Chhetri in splits.

Earlier last month, Warne heaped praise on Kohli saying that is his pushing the case towards being the best batsman of all time.

"Viv is the best batsman I have ever seen. Sachin (Tendulkar) and (Brian) Lara are the two best batters I have played with and now across all formats Virat is just the best. It is tough to think anyone is better than Viv but Virat is pushing that conversation," Warne had said during an Instagram live session.

