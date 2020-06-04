Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Meg Lanning feels COVID-19 break won't have massive impact on women's game

World Cup-winning Australia women's team captain Meg Lanning is confident the momentum behind women's cricket gathered by them in March after lifting the trophy won't be lost post the COVID-19 pandemic which has gripped the world.

"I don't think it'll be a massive impact," Lanning was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au.

"Luckily for us, it was actually the last big tournament that got played.

"It's sort of the last one in everyone's memories and it was such a great event. Hopefully, it's not all lost."

Australia beat India by 85 runs in the final watched by a record crowd at Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8.

"The resources are going to be a little bit less than what we're probably used to," she said.

"We're going to have to take up some of that coaching area as players and help each other out."

Lanning also hoped the ODI World Cup to be held in New Zealand between February and March next year takes place.

"At this stage, we anticipate the World Cup to go ahead as scheduled (early next year) but have to wait and see how that plays out," Lanning said.

"We've got a plan in place for what it looks like but also fully understanding things can change pretty quick.

"We're going to fully immerse ourselves in the state programme over the next few months, there's no Australian camps in Brisbane because we can't get there. But here in Victoria we've got great facilities, we're looking forward to being involved in the state programme which is something we've not been able to do for a number of years given our schedule.

"We're well prepared, we've got enough resources to get done what we need to and then adjust to what our schedule gives us.

"The group we've got, we've played a lot of cricket together over a long period of time and if it (the coronavirus) means we've only got a short time to prepare and get ready (for the World Cup), I've got no doubt we'll be able to do that. We'll be ready to go."

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage