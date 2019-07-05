Meet the 2019 World Cup semi-finalists - Australia, India, England and New Zealand

From Left - Eoin Morgan, Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch and Kane Williamson

And the final four remain. The four semi-finalists of the 2019 World Cup have been confirmed in Australia, India, England and New Zealand will play for the coveted trophy. While the first three made their way through on points and NRR, New Zealand have Bangladesh to thank as Pakistan were ousted from the tournament, given the freakish result they required to make it into the final four.

Pakistan needed a near impossible result in their final group match against Bangladesh, requiring a victory by a massive margin to qualify for the semi-finals. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat, where they posted 315/9, but they needed to bowl out Bangladesh for 8 or less, where that did not happen.

Australia and India still have a match in hand and if the results go different as expected, there could be a twist. While New Zealand and England have never lifted a World Cup trophy, Australia has won the coveted trophy the most, a record five times while India have lifted the World Cup twice.

The semi-finals line-up will be decided on Saturday after Australia and India play their final league matches. For now, the clashes will be -

1st Semi-final - Australia vs New Zealand in Manchester (July 9)

2nd Semi-final - India vs England in Birmingham (July 11)

However, if India beat Sri Lanka and Australia lose their clash against South Africa, the Men in Blue will claim the top spot, where they will play New Zealand, while Australia play England.