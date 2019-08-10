Meet MS Dhoni's new 'Red Beast'! Wife Sakshi shares a glimpse of Dhoni's new car

MS Dhoni

It is no secret that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an automobile fanatic and while the former India captain is away on military duty, wife Sakshi Dhoni has revealed that the wicketkeeper-batsman's 'Red Beast' has arrived at home.

Sakshi took to Instagram to share a picture of Dhoni's new car, The Jeep Grand Cherokee. Here's what she wrote,'Welcome home #redbeast ! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781 really missing you!'

Dhoni, who is an honorary lieutenant colonel in the Indian Army, is at present stationed in Khrew in the Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir, along with members of his Territorial Army battalion.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has taken a two-month break from active cricket, after India was edged out of the World Cup following a loss to New Zealand in the semi-final, to serve his regiment in the Kashmir Valley.

With the new Jeep Cherokee, Dhoni adds the 'beast' to his car collection along with the Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra and many more.

Other than bikes, the former captain is heavy into a variety of four-wheelers.

At the moment, it is learnt that Dhoni is likely to unfurl the tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day in Leh in the newly-created union territory of Ladakh.

Defence sources said on Thursday that Dhoni is scheduled to travel along with his regiment to Leh on August 10.