MEA to BCCI on staging IPL 2020: 'Don't do it now'

The Ministry of External Affairs [MEA] adviced the Board of Cricket Control for India [BCCI] to not stage the Indian Premier League [IPL] amid the coronavirus outbreak around the world. With sporting events around the world being shut down or played behind closed doors, the MEA made their stance clear.

However, they did add that the final decision remains BCCI's.

"I think it is for the organizers to decide whether to go ahead with it or not. Our advice would be to not do it at this time but if they want to go ahead, it is their decision," a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official said.

Earlier, reports broke of visa not being allowed to foreign players before April 15 and if at all the games are played, they should be behind closed doors with no fans in attendance.

Speaking to IANS, Union Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya has made it clear that if a sports event is unavoidable and has to be organised, it should be done ensuring there is no public gathering.

"All national federations, including the BCCI, have been told to adhere to the guidelines and advisory issued by the ministry of health and public welfare. We have also told them to avoid any public gathering and if a sporting event has to be organised, it should be done without gathering of people.

"It is the state government who has to manage the crowd and who have the power under the epidemic diseases act (Epidemic Act of 1897). If it is unavoidable and it has to be organised, then they should do it without collecting the crowd," he pointed.

This clearly is an indication for the BCCI that if they do go ahead with the IPL, it has to be behind closed doors. When contacted, a BCCI official said that the decision of the central government needs to be adhered to.

"The BCCI will take the best possible course of action in the interest of the game, the players, the fans and the league. The circumstances are changing and the board doesn't really have control over the situation. The IPL Governing Council is meeting in Mumbai on Saturday and have to take a call keeping in mind the diktat handed by the central government," a BCCI official told IANS.

The central government on Wednesday suspended all visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus as cases across the country rose over 70.

(With inputs from IANS)