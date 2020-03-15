Maybe BCCI was not happy with my performance: Sanjay Manjrekar reacts to commentary panel snub

Image Source : BCCI Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian cricketer-turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was on Saturday removed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's commentary panel for India's international assignments. A day later, he reacted to the snub while accepting BCCI's decision.

Manjrekar, according to reports, was left out of BCCI's panel of commentators and was not in Dharamsala for the first ODI game between India and South Africa which was abandoned due to rain.

"I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional," he wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Media reports also suggest that Manjrekar will not be considered for commentary for the impending Indian Premier League season, which has been suspended until April 15 owing to rise in coronavirus concern.

Manjrekar's time at the commentary box has been a little topsy turvy. During the World Cup 2019 tournament last year, he had referred to Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as 'bits and pieces cricketer'. Jadeja later responded on Twitter saying, "Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I'm still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea. @sanjaymanjrekar." The all-rounder later scored a gritty 77 against New Zealand in India's semifinal loss.

Later during the pink-ball Test in Kolkata. Manjrekar had an on-air argument with Harsha Bhogle over the visibility of the pink ball.

Manjrekar had apologised in both the cases and later called 2019 as his worst year as a commentator during a show on ESPNCricinfo.