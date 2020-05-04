'May the fours be with you': ICC shares 'Star Wars' inspired compilation video

Image Source : TWITTER/ICC On Monday, the ICC took to Twitter to share a Star Wars-inspired compilation video to celebrate 'The Star Wars Day'.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a special video on its social media handle on Monday to commemorate Star Wars day. May 4 is referred to as Star Wars Day as a pun to the movie franchise's popular catchphrase 'may the force be with you'.

The ICC put out an edited video wherein batsmen and batswomen are hitting boundaries using lightsabers -- the most commonly used weapon in the movie franchise.

Their post read: "May the fours be with you. #StarWarsDay."

India skipper Virat Kohli also features in the video as he is seen hitting an Oshane Thomas delivery over the infield for a boundary towards covers. In his hand, Kohli doesn't have a bat but a blue lightsaber.

Few other batsmen like Jos Buttler, Chris Gayle and Fakhar Zaman also feature in the video and so do batswomen like Nattakan Chantam and Laura Wolvaardt.

All cricket has been currently suspended due to coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the entire world. In normal circumstances, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League would have been going on at present, but due the outbreak of virus it was postponed by the BCCI.

