Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Matthew Wade or Michael Jackson: Who did the Anti-Gravity Lean better? See photo

Matthew Wade might have fallen for cheap after an engaging battle with Neil Wagner but in the process, Wadey pulled off Michael Jackson's 'Anti-Gravity' lean from MJ's hit song 'Smooth Criminal' in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Wade was captured doing the anti-gravity lean position while trying to defend a ball and that lead to Cricket Australia comparing him with the legendary Jackson, who was known for his songs and silky moves on the dance floor.

Cricket Australia made a fun jibe on their Twitter and posted: "Wadey, are you ok? Are you ok, Wadey?"

The southpaw eventually fell for 38 off 78 balls to Colin de Grandhomme in the 74th over of the innings after Australia were put in to bat first by New Zealand at the 'G on Boxing Day.

However, Steve Smith remained the guiding force and along with Marnus Lanuschagne put on 83 runs for the third wicket before Labuschagne fell for 63 -- his fifth consecutive 50+ score in a Test match for the Aussies.

Smith also achieved a landmark of his own as he broke into Australia's top 10 run-getters in red-ball cricket, overtaking former captain Gregg Chappell in the list, who has 7,110 runs to his name in whites.

Australia are in a good position on day of the second Test and lead the three-match series 1-0.