Mashrafe Mortaza, former captain of Bangladesh cricket team, tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mashrafe Mortaza

Former Bangladesh cricket team captain Mashrafe Mortaza on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus.

Mortaza has been quite active with his humanitarian efforts during the pandemic which has affected almost one lakh people in Bangladesh where the government is now looking to implement area-wise lockdown. However, it has not been confirmed how the cricketer contracted the virus.

Mashrafe's younger brother Morsalin bin Mortaza confirmed it to Sportstar saying that the cricketer is presently under home-quarantine.

"He wasn't keeping well for the last couple of days, so he had undergone a test. The results have come positive and now he has been home-quarantined," Morsalin said.

Earlier in the day, Nafees Iqbal, former Bangladesh cricketer and elder brother of ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, tested positive for the virus, according to media reports. Last month, Bangladesh's development coach and former first-class cricketer Ashiqur Rahman had tested positive.

Mortaza is now the second high-profile cricketer to contract the virus after former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi tested positive earlier this month.

Mortaza is presently in the capital city of Dhaka.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage