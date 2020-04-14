Mardo walli feeling aayi: Shikhar Dhawan recalls match-winning ton versus Australia in 2019 World Cup

Image Source : INDIA TV Shikhar Dhawan

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday recalled his impressive century against Australia during the round-robin stage of the 2019 World Cup in England, during a candid chat on Instagram with Shreyas Iyer. Dhawan, during the rapid-fire round, answered a range of questions from the most difficult bowler he faced to his favourite actresses in Bollywood.

"Mardo walli feeling aayi," Dhawan told Iyer during the chat show when narrated his match-winning ton against Australia, selecting it as his most favorable knock.

Dhawan had smashed 117 runs off 109 balls against the then defending champions at the Oval on June 10 despite being struck hard on his thumb by a fatal delivery from Pat Cummins. Dhawan was later ruled out of the tournament owing to the injury, which turned out to be fractured.

Dhawan also mentioned that he has been honing his musical skills during the lockdown and even played the flute on Iyer's request.

"Playing a musical instrument, the vibrations you can feel inside your body. Music gives you peace and everybody should try to learn how to play a musical instrument now especially because we have so much time due to spend at home due to the lockdown," Dhawan said.

Meanwhile, he also mentioned that Dale Steyns is the most difficult bowler he faced in his career along with off-spinners on turning tracks. And named Priyanka Chopra and Kareen Kapoor as his favourite actresses.

