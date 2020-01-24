Image Source : FACEBOOK/MANOJ TIWARY Exclusive | 'I also wanted to be a hero, but destiny had other plans,' says Manoj Tiwary

"I cried a lot," says Manoj Tiwary as he remembers the time he suffered a freak injury on the eve of a rather certain ODI debut in Bangladesh. Four one-day international series followed the Bangladesh tour in a nine-month duration, until the wait for a first cap eventually ended for the Bengal batsman in Australia.



Wait.



The word has almost become an unmuffled undertone in Manoj Tiwary's international career. However, before we learn about his gut-wrenching, yet inspirational story of undying spirit and self-belief through the many hardships, it is important to take note of the incredible numbers which establish him as a stalwart in Indian domestic circuit.



In 119 First-class matches, Tiwary has scored 8,752 runs at an average of 51.78. His highest individual score of 303* came earlier this week - on January 20 - against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy. The triple-ton - a maiden one in 34-year-old Tiwary's career, steered Bengal to earning a bonus point as the side secured an innings-and-303 run victory. The Bengal batsman's inbox has been largely busy since.



"(I am) loving all the messages that have been coming across through SMSes, Twitter, everywhere," he said in an exclusive interview with India TV Digital. "I was surprised to see messages from people who I was not expecting. It shows that somewhere down their heart, they do have a soft corner for me. The love and affection is always there and I'm humbled to see those messages."



The innings may put him in the record books for being only the second Bengal player to slam a triple-century, but his answer to whether the innings was his best-ever is almost instantaneous - and in the negative.



"I would rate the 94 in the Ranji final (2006-07) against Mumbai as my best innings. It was against the attack of Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar and Romesh Powar, which was literally the Indian attack at the time. I was pretty young and was making my mark in the Ranji Trophy. Moreover, Sachin paaji (Sachin Tendulkar) was also playing in the opposition, so it was special. It was not only about facing, but dominating that attack," said the Bengal veteran.



He also recollects his ODI century against the West Indies in 2011.



"Also, the hundred I made for my country (is one of my best innings). I got a man of the match. Any performance you do for your country has to be at the top - there's no two ways about it. It was memorable because I contributed to a game which India won. The triple-ton has to be there up-close with the other two because triple-hundreds don't come often in four-day format of Ranji Trophy," said Tiwary.