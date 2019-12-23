Life should be celebrated: Manoj Tiwary post IPL snub

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Manoj Tiwary remained unsold in the auction for the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Indian batsman Manoj Tiwary, who went unsold at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, is in good spirits despite the snub for the second year in a row.

Tiwary, who had a base price of Rs 50 lakh, failed to win any buyers at the auction which took place on December 19 in Kolkata. However, he seems to be unperturbed by the development and "celebrated" his IPL snub at a restaurant.

The 34-year-old tweeted a 40-second video along with the caption: "Life should not only be lived, it should be celebrated. So here I'm celebrating the snub from IPL 2020 auction."

Tiwary, who represented India in 12 ODIs and three T20Is, has played 98 IPL matches in his career for several franchises over the years, which include Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and Rising Pune Supergiants.

His snub at the IPL auction took many former cricketers by surprise with former left-arm spinner Murali Karthik making his disappointment public on social media.

"I don't tweet a lot, this is somewhat late since the auctions were a few days ago, but can't understand how players like Manoj Tiwari are not be picked. These are guys who have given everything for the franchise they played for," tweeted Karthik on Saturday.

"Other players who come to mind S Badrinatha and Pragyan Ojha, he added.