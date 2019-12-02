Manish Pandey ties knot with actress Ashrita Shetty after lifting Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Image Source : TWITTER Manish Pandey with 26-year-old Ashrita

Hours after leading Karnataka to the title in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday, India batsman Manish Pandey headed to Mumbai to get married to Ashrita Shetty. 26-year-old Ashrita is an actress in southern films, who made her debut in the 2012 Tulu film, "Telikada Bolli".

Manish, in fact, made the news known at the post-match presentation ceremony on Sunday when he said that ahead of the test that awaits in the limited-overs series against West Indies, he had the marriage test on Monday.

"Looking forward to the India series, but before that there is another important series for me, I am getting married tomorrow," he smiled.

Manish played a key role in the final against Tamil Nadu and hit a 45-ball 60 to help Karnataka post 180. Tamil Nadu fell 1 run short in the chase.

As for Ashrita, she has worked in four other films over the past seven years - "Udhayam NH4", "Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavaanikalum", "Indrajith" and the unreleased "Naan Than Shiva".

Before her film debut, Ashrita participated in a beauty contest aimed at selecting a fresh face for a cosmetic care brand in 2010. She won the contest, which opened up doors for a stint in TV commercials.

Around this time, she was signed up to play a lead role in Manimaran's 2013 Tamil romantic thriller "Udhayam NH4", opposite Siddharth. The film featured Kay Kay Menon in a pivotal role.

She was last seen in the 2017 Tamil action drama "Indrajith" that had Gautam Karthik in the title role.