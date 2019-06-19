Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
Mali women's team all out on 6, register lowest-ever women's T20 international score

PTI PTI
Kigali (Rwanda) Updated on: June 19, 2019 15:47 IST
The women's team of Mali registered an unwanted record - lowest women's T20 international score, against Rwanda.

A six that took an entire team to get. Mali's women's cricket team was bowled out for just six runs in a world record for lowest innings total against Rwanda in a T20 International match here.

The Mali women's side batted for 9 overs for a total of 6 and, outrageously, 5 of those runs were scored through extras -- 2 byes, 2 leg byes and 1 wide -- in a Kwibuka Women's Twenty20 Tournament match on Tuesday.

Only one batswoman -- opener Mariam Samake -- could open her account with one run. Nine batters were out for nought while Sirantou Kagnassy remained not out on zero.

It took Rwanda's women's team just four balls to finish the chase and win the match by 10 wickets, which is now a record for the biggest margin of victory in terms of balls remaining -- 116.

The record for the lowest women's T20 international team total before Tuesday was 14, which China managed against the UAE in January this year during the Women's T20 Smash in Bangkok.

UAE's victory margin - 189 runs - remains the biggest in terms of runs in women's T20 Internationals.

