'You just couldn't wake up and bowl to him': Makhaya Ntini names 'toughest batsman' he faced

Makhaya Ntini named the one batsman who he found the toughest to bowl to.

Many former bowling greats have opined on the toughest batsmen they have faced in their careers. Ever since cricket came to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic, the former cricketers are reminiscing their careers, relishing the individual battles on the field.

Many bowlers have either named Brian Lara or Sachin Tendulkar as the toughest batsman they have bowled to. In an interview, former South African pacer Makhaya Ntini also looked back at his career and revealed the one name he found very tough to face.

"Facing Australia in Australia and India in India has always been tough. But when it comes to bowling at the toughest batsman, Lara was just too much. He was one of those guys whom you just couldn't wake up and bowl to. You needed to do your homework 110 percent," Ntini said in online interaction with Pommie Mbangwa.

Ntini represented South Africa in 101 Tests and 177 ODIs, taking 390 and 266 wickets respectively. He also played 10 T20Is for the side, taking six wickets.

Another major issue in South African cricket has been ethnicity and Ntini said that it was due to their performances that players like Kagiso Rabada have got their due in the current generation.

"I was often made aware by the media of my ethnicity but I didn't think about the colour of my skin. In fact, I would never feel such a thing around my teammates and would look at myself as a part of the team. When I used to put on my jersey, I felt that I represented South Africa and I wasn't alone. I would play with 10 others and we all had the same aim: that is to win. Slowly, I began to win man of the match and man of the series awards and people realised that I am here to achieve for my country," said Ntini.

"When other black players came through, I would always tell them: 'Make best use of the opportunity and etch your names in history. But then, you won't be able to do that if you are not performing'. Somehow, we all did well. Our performances earned us recognition. Today, there is a Rabada because we had performed back then. We had to pave the way for guys like Rabada and Ngidi so that they can have a life of luxury now," Ntini pointed.



