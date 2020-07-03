Love the power snatch: Virat Kohli shares video of exercise he would choose to do everyday

Image Source : TWITTER/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has being making the most of the lockdown period to increase his fitness and stay match ready even as cricket remains suspended in India since March owing to the coronavirus pandemic. And on Friday, Kohli shared the video of him doing his favourite exercise.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli shared a video of performing deadlifts and captioned it, "If I had to make a choice of one exercise to do everyday, this would be it. Love the power snatch."

Earlier during the lockdown, Kohli had revealed that former Indian trainer Shanker Basu had introduced him to lifting. And despite being hesitant on doing the exercise owing to his prolonged struggle with back issues, Kohli performed it and noticed a significant change within three weeks.

If I had to make a choice of one exercise to do everyday, this would be it. Love the power snatch 💪😃 pic.twitter.com/nak3QvDKsj — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 3, 2020

“He (Basu) was a trainer at RCB, he introduced me to lifting. I was a bit hesitant; I had some back issues; it was a totally new concept for me. But within three weeks I was amazed at the results that followed,” Kohli said during an Instagram live with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

He added: “After that, he worked with me on my diet, I started paying attention to what was happening with my body, that’s when I realised that because of my genes, I have to work twice or thrice on my body, I am doing the basic thing which my career requires me to do.”

Kohli had earlier on Thursday shared a video responding to Hardik Pandya's fly push-up challenge.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage