London Weather forecast: Clear skies await cricket and tennis fans ahead of World Cup, Wimbledon finals

July 14, 2019 is set to be an important day for sports fans around the world and especially the ones in the United Kingdom. Because it is not only the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 but also Wimbledon 2019 and also the Silverstone Grand Prix in Formula One.

Both the World Cup and Wimbledon final are set to be played out in London at Lord's and the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club respectively while the Silverstone GP is a bit away from the capital in Northamptonshire.

However, with the weather playing spoilsport in England for a while now, questions were asked regarding the possibility of hosting the matches on time and seamlessly. But, fret not. London is shining and the forecast for tomorrow is as clear as it gets.

A maximum of 21 degrees Celcius is predicted for the day in London with a minimum of 12. It is expected to be sunny throughout the day with interventions of little cloud as the day goes along. There is no chance of rain and expect both the World Cup and Wimbledon finals to go on without any problem whatsoever.

English fans, however, would be edging towards the Home of Cricket as England bid for their maiden World Cup title after reaching the final for the first time in 27 years.

England will be walking out at Lord's as favourite against New Zealand in a match that will crown a first-time winner of the sport's biggest prize.

They have had a good campaign and walked over Australia in the semi-finals and against them will be an upbeat New Zealand side, which also had its fair share of upsetting teams. It is expected to be a cracker and England with the support back home will be backing themselves on Sunday.

South of Lord's on centre court, however, things could be different.

Novak Djokovic will go one-on-one against 8-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer and on current form, there are no favourites.

Djokovic is the current world No.1 and defending champion but in the semi-final, against Rafael Nadal, Federer stamped his authority in the court and reminded everyone why he is the undisputed king on grass in the current roster.

Djokovic's age and stamina could play a major factor in the game but counting Federer out just yet is a mistake the Serbian won't do at any cost.

Overall, July 14 is set to be a blockbuster of a day for sports fans and London is ready in all its glory.