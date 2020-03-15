Lockie Ferguson returns to New Zealand, talks on being tested for coronavirus

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson was tested for Coronavirus on Friday after the first ODI against New Zealand.

New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson returned home on Sunday after he was tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday. Ferguson took part in the first ODI against Australia, but complained for cold after the game, leading to him being tested for the disease.

The Kiwis abandoned the series a day after the first ODI and returned home amid the deadly outbreak.

Ferguson addressed the media to talk about the situation.

“I was taken to get swabs done and talk to the doc, but fortunately all was good,” Ferguson said upon arrival in Auckland.

“We had pretty clear comms that we knew if we got back tonight it'd be all good (to avoid the 14-day isolation period introduced by the government)."

“So when we got the negative test for the virus last night we just took it as it came then it was nice to come today.”

Ferguson said that he had 'very mild cold symptoms', but that the proper procedure had to be followed.

“I just had very mild cold symptoms, but the procedures were as they were and followed by the support staff,” he said.

“You can get run down quite a bit playing cricket and travelling all the time.

“So (it’s) not too unusual for me.”

Earlier, Australia's Kane Richardson was also tested for coronavirus, which resulted in him being ruled out of the first ODI.