Live Cricket Score, Afghanistan vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019, Match 13: New Zealand bundle Afghanistan for 173

ICC Cricket World Cup Match 13, Afghanistan vs New Zealand: Live Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of Match 13 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Taunton. New Zealand are heavy favourites against Afghanistan to make it three in a row. Their bowlers are relishing the English conditions, especially Matt Henry who has 7 wickets in two games. He has been their best as for now. The others too have been very good and that is probably going to be Afghanistan's problem as their batting has been extremely poor. Only Najibullah Zadran has shown some kind of form. They have been dealt a blow as well, Mohammad Shahzad has been ruled out of the World Cup. The player yet did not make an impact in this event but he is an impact player so he will be missed. Once again they will be highly dependent on their spinners against a New Zealand side which is not very good against spin. Also, if they somehow manage to get through the Kiwi top four early, they would probably then stand a chance as the middle order seemed fragile in the last game. That is one area the Kiwis would want to address. It is almost a must-win game for the Afghans as a loss here will dent their chances of making it into the knockouts. Will we have an upset in Taunton?

22.00 IST: Lockie Ferguson to Hashmatullah Shahidi, OUT! Afghanistan have been bowled out.

21.46 IST: Trent Boult to Hashmatullah Shahidi, FOUR! Boult attempted a yorker but it ends up being a full toss. An easy flick for Shahidi.

21.42 IST: Lockie Ferguson to Hashmatullah Shahidi, FOUR! 50 for Shahidi.

21.39 IST: Trent Boult to Hashmatullah Shahidi, FOUR! Shahidi attempts a pull but the ball finds an outside edge. It goes over the keeper's head and crosses the fence.

21.38 IST: Lockie Ferguson to Hamid Hassan, FOUR! A yorker-length delivery, but slightly full. Hassan drives it towards the leg side. Huge cheer from the Afghanistan fans!

21.35 IST: Lockie Ferguson to Aftab Alam, OUT! Another top-edge, but this time the ball fails to travel the distance. Wicketkeeper Tom Latham gives it a chase and manages to catch it. 9th wicket down!

21.34 IST: Lockie Ferguson to Aftab Alam, FOUR! Off the top edge this time!

21.33 IST: Lockie Ferguson to Aftab Alam, FOUR! Pulls it towards the midwicket this time.

21.27 IST: Lockie Ferguson to Aftab Alam, FOUR! Alam has come up with an attacking mindset here. Hits the very first delivery towards the cover boundary.

21.21 IST: Lockie Ferguson to Rashid Khan, OUT! Onto the helmet and then onto the stumps! That is a brutal delivery. And poor Rashid Khan. He looks totally non-plussed.

21.18 IST: Colin de Grandhomme to Ikram Ali Khil, OUT! Clever from Grandhomme. He bowls slow to Ikram, premeditating that the batsman would want to hit him. And it worked! Ikram hits it but the ball fails to travel the distance. Easy catch for the point fielder.

21.12 IST: Lockie Ferguson replaces James Neesham, who finishes his spell with a mightily impressive figure. 10-1-31-5.

21.01 IST: Matt Henry to Hashmatullah Shahidi, FOUR! INSIDE-EDGE! Shahidi is lucky here. The batsman wanted to drive the ball towards cover, but the ball finds a thick inside-edge and travels past the stumps.

20.53 IST: Matt Henry to Hashmatullah Shahidi, FOUR! A brilliant cover drive from Shahidi, and the ball races towards the fence. Needless to say, Afghanistan need a lot of them.

20.43 IST: The play resumes and James Neesham strikes twice almost immediately. The Kiwi pacer sends Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran in quick succession as pressure is mounting on Afghanistan.

20.09 IST: Bad news. The rain has arrived again and the play has been stopped for the second time in the first innings.

20.06 IST: James Neeshan to Hashmatullah Shahidi, FOUR!

20.00 IST: The players are back on the field.

And it's raining at Taunton. The clouds were hovering ever since the beginning of the season, but the rain has finally arrived, with heavy winds. It's all grey over the ground.

19.27 IST: Colin de Grandhomme to Hashmatullah Shahidi, FOUR! Nicely cut behind point!

19.16 IST: Maiden over by Ferguson. Kept Nabi quiet with a few short-pitched deliveries.

* Mohammad Nabi walks in at number 6, replacing his skipper.

19.08 IST: Jimmy Neesham to Gulbadin Naib, OUT! Caught behind! Indeed a massive spike and this is a real waste of a review from the captain. A length ball outside off, moving away, Naib swings hard and the ball deflects behind to the keeper. It is pretty hard to say from the naked eye but umpire Aleem Dar raises his finger! Naib immediately takes the review but Ultra Edge detects a spike when the ball passes the toe end of the bat. He has to go. Afghanistan 70/4 in 14.1 overs

* Naib has been adjudged caught behind! But he is not going anywhere. He has immediately taken the review. Seems like a massive movement. Was it just swing? Oh dear... there is a spike. This might be a waste of a review.

19.00 IST: Neesham to Hashmatullah, FOUR! IMPERIOUS! A length ball, around off, Naib hammers it straight back over mid on and finds the boundary! 4/2 in the last 2 overs! AFG 70/3 in 13 overs

* Gulbadin Naib walks in at number 5, replacing Rahmat.

18.58 IST: Jimmy Neesham to Rahmat Shah, OUT! Leading edge and taken! On a good length outside off, coming in, Rahmat looks to defend but gets squared up. The ball goes off the leading edge and Martin Guptill takes it easily to his left at backward point. Afghanistan 66/3 in 12.3 overs.

18.54 IST: Hashmatullah Shahidi is the new man in.

18.49 IST: Lockie Ferguson to Noor Ali Zadran, OUT! Afghanistan have lost their second wicket! Ferguson kept it short but down the leg, and Zadran attempts to brush it past the keeper. However, he couldn't reach the ball in time and edges it. A simple catch for Tom Latham.

18.49 IST: Rahmat Shah is the new man in.

18.45 IST: James Neesham to Hazratullah Zazai, OUT! Straight to the man! Pretty needless but that is how he plays. He has done the hard work, seen off the new balls and then thrown it away with a soft dismissal.

18.43 IST: James Neesham to Noor Ali Zadran, FOUR! Wow. What a shot. Afghanistan have been red-hot with the bat today. Full and outside off, Noor Ali drives this straight down the ground and beats mid off!

18.42 IST: James Neesham replaces Matt Henry.

18.40 IST: Lockie Ferguson to Noor Ali Zadran, FOUR! Majestic! Ferguson keeps it full this time and Zadran drives it brilliantly between point and cover.

18.39 IST: Lockie Ferguson to Hazratullah Zazai, FOUR! Poor bowling. Down the leg side, fuller in length, Zazai tickles this to the fine leg fence!

18.38 IST: Lockie Ferguson replaces Trent Boult.

18.36 IST: Matt Henry to Hazratullah Zazai, FOUR! He is timing them well now. Fractionally short, outside off, Zazai slams this over cover and gets a boundary. 50 UP FOR AFGHANISTAN. That is a solid start.

18.33 IST: Matt Henry to Hazratullah Zazai, SIX! HUMONGOUS! That is a Zazai special. He has announced himself. A short ball, around off, Hazrat swings and deposits this into the mid-wicket stands for half a dozen! And he has forced the umpires to get a new ball because this one is gone.

18.25 IST: Matt Henry to Noor Ali Zadran, FOUR! Poor length from Henry. Bowls straight on his pads and Zadran flicks it brilliantly.

18.16 IST: Matt Henry to Noor Ali Zadran, FOUR! Straight drive from Zadran this time on a half volley.

18.04 IST: Matt Henry to Hazrat Zazai, FOUR! Hammered! This is right off the middle. Short and on middle, Zazai hangs back and powers the pull past mid-wicket and the ball races away. Three in a row!

18.03 IST: Matt Henry to Hazratullah Zazai, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Fortunate one. Length and outside off, Zazai hangs his bat out but the ball flies off the outside edge and goes over the first slip fielder for a boundary.

18.02 IST: Matt Henry to Hazratullah Zazai, FOUR! Off the mark in style is Zazai! Short and on the body, Zazai helps it on its way to the fine leg fence. First of the game. Poor delivery after two good balls.

17.59 IST: The players are taking the field.

Afghanistan (PLAYING XI) - Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran (IN FOR MOHAMMAD SHAHZAD), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (WK) (IN FOR MUJEEB UR RAHMAN), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam (IN FOR DAWLAT ZADRAN), Hamid Hassan.

New Zealand (UNCHANGED PLAYING XI) - Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

17.39 IST: New Zealand has won the toss and will bowl first. Kane Williamson will field an unchanged side.

17.38 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the game between Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Brief preview: New Zealand will start as clear favourites against Afghanistan after registering a tight win in their last encounter, when the two sides meet for a World Cup clash on Saturday. Kane Williamson's side is at the top of the standings as they have a better net run-rate than Australia after achieving two contrasting victories. The Black Caps cruised to a 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their opening game, but had to toil hard for a two-wicket victory against Bangladesh on Wednesday at The Oval in London. [Read full preview]