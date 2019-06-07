Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2019: Watch PAK vs SL Match on Hotstar Cricket, Star Sports 1, 2

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, When and Where to Watch Match 11 Pakistan vs Sri Dream11, Latest Cricket News Jun 07, Fri, 2019

2019 World Cup, Match 11: Match abandoned due to rain, both teams share 1 point each

Buoyed by their comprehensive win over tournament favourites England, Pakistan will look to carry on the momentum when they take on Sri Lanka in their third World Cup game at the County Ground in Bristol on Friday. Both the teams, who were outplayed in their opening games, won their second games and made sure their fans don't lose hope. While Pakistan were more convincing in their win against England, Sri Lanka were a bit rusty, especially in the batting department where they suffered a horrific batting collapse and almost surrendered before underdogs Afghanistan.

Where to watch online live streaming of 2019 World Cup Match 11 between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka?

You can watch the live streaming of the 2019 World Cup Match 11 between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on Hotstar from 03.00 PM onwards.

When is 2019 World Cup Match 11 between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka?

The 2019 World Cup Match 11 between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka will be played on June 7 (Friday).

What time does the live coverage of the 2019 World Cup Match 11 between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka start?

The 2019 World Cup Match 11 between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka will start at 03:00 PM IST on June 7.

Where can I check the online live updates of the 2019 World Cup Match 11 between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka?

You can follow Live updates and Live Score of PAKvSL, Ball-by-Ball Commentary on www.Indiatvnews.com. You can watch the live cricket match on Hotstar.

Where will the 2019 World Cup Match 11 between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka be played?

The 2019 World Cup Match 11 between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka will be played at County Ground, Bristol.

Where can I watch the 2019 World Cup Match 11 between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live?

The 2019 World Cup Match 11 between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka will broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select HD.

What are the squads for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup Match 11?

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK/C), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (WK), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana