India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Live Streaming Cricket: Watch IND vs NZ live cricket match online on Hotstar

When is India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 Cricket Match?

The Indian pace attack had done the unexpected on Sunday morning as they gave the visitors a chance of a massive comeback. But eventually were left frustrated by a well-crafted 49 from Kyle Jamieson at No.8, who managed a 41-run stand with Neil Wagner, before Trent Boult came rushing in to rattle the Indian batting lineup. India ended day 2 with 90 for six, leading by 97, with hopes pinned on the likes of Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to swell the lead past 150. Follow all the live updates for live cricket match India vs New Zealand and scores of India vs New Zealand live cricket match here at IndiaTV.com of the IND-NZ game live from Christchurch. ( Live Match Scorecard

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 will start from March 2 (Monday).

When will India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 match start?

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 live cricket match will start at 04.00 AM.

Where is India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 match being played?

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 is being played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 match Today?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 on Star Sports 1 and HD1, PTV, OSN Sports, JIOTV.

What are the playing XI for India vs New Zealand 2nd Test?

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult