Image Source : TWITTER Live Streaming India vs Japan, U19 World Cup: Watch IND vs JAP live cricket match online on Hotstar

Live Streaming India vs Japan, U19 World Cup: Hot-favourites India are all set to take on the rookie Japan side in their side match of the ICC U19 World Cup. In their opening game, clinical India beat Asian neighbours Sri Lanka by 90 runs to start the campaign on a high note. Batting first India scored 297 for four and then bowled out Sri Lanka for 207 with spinners Siddhesh Veer and Ravi Bishnoi getting two wickets apiece. Captain Priyam Garg (56), opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (59) and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel (52 not out) struck half-centuries for defending champions India. The Indian team will look to continue their winning-run against Japan, whose first match was abandoned due to rain against New Zealand. Here are the details of when and where to watch live India vs Japan, U19 World Cup match online on Hotstar and live TV telecast on Star Sports.

Live Streaming Cricket India vs Japan U19 World Cup 2020

When is India U19 vs Japan U19, U-19 World Cup 2020 Cricket Match?

India vs Japan, U-19 World Cup 2020 will be played on January 21. (Tuesday).

When will India U19 vs Japan U19, U-19 World Cup 2020 match start?

India vs Japan, U-19 World Cup 2020 live cricket match will start at 01.30 PM.

Where is India U19 vs Japan U19, U-19 World Cup 2020 match being played?

India vs Japan, U-19 World Cup 2020 is being played at Diamond Oval, Kimberly.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket India U19 vs Japan U19, U-19 World Cup 2020 match Today?

You can watch India vs Japan, U-19 World Cup 2020 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India U19 vs Japan U19, U-19 World Cup 2020 Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch India vs Japan, U-19 World Cup 2020 on Star Sports 3, FOX Sports, PTV, E-Vision, Sky Sports, Digicel, ESPN, Willow TV.

What are the squads for India U19 vs Japan U19, U-19 World Cup 2020?

India U19 Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Vidyadhar Patil, Shashwat Rawat, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra

Japan U19 Squad: Marcus Thurgate(w/c), Max Clements, Neel Date, Kento Ota Dobell, Ishaan Fartyal, Sora Ichiki, Shu Noguchi, Yugandhar Retharekar, Debashish Sahoo, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ashley Thurgate, Tushar Chaturvedi, Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Reiji Suto