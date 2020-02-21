Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming Cricket, South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I: Watch SA vs AUS live cricket match on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Cricket, South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I: South Africa are ready to face Australia in the first match of the three-match T20I series. After losing 1-2 against England in the T20I series, South Africa will look to bounce back against Australia. Faf du Plessis, who stepped down from captaincy recently and Kagiso Rabada return in the Proteas squad will surely give some boost for the series. Warner, Smith and Australia are back in South Africa for the first time since the ball-tampering drama of two years ago that led to 12-month bans for Warner and Smith, lost Smith the captaincy, and threw their team into turmoil. Here are the details of When and Where to watch South Africa vs Australia live cricket match online.

When is South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I Cricket Match?

South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I will be played on February 21 (Friday).

When will South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I match start?

South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I live cricket match will start at 09.30 PM.

Where is South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I match being played?

South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I is being played at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I match Today?

You can watch South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV

Where can you watch South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I match on television?

You can watch South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I live telecast on SonySIX

What are the squads for South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I?

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, JJ Smuts, Bjorn Fortuin, Pite van Biljon

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), David Warner, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, D Arcy Short, Sean Abbott, Jhye Richardson