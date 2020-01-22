Live Streaming Cricket, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, ICC U19 World Cup: Watch PAK vs ZIM live cricket match online

Image Source : @THEREALPCB/TWITTER Live Streaming Cricket, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, U19 World Cup: Watch PAK vs ZIM live cricket match online

Live Streaming Cricket, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, ICC U19 World Cup: Here are the details of When and Where to watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live U19 World Cup match online and on TV. Pakistan team is all set to take on the Zimbabwe side in their second match of the group stage on Wednesday. Pakistan, who beat Scotland by 75 runs in their opening game, will lock to seal their berth for the knockout stage with a game to spare. On the other side, Zimbabwe started the tournament on a bad note with a 9-wicket loss against Bangladesh in a rain-affected match. They will look to turned the table against Pakistan to get a lifeline in the tournament. The match will be played on the same ground where Bangladesh thrashed Zimbabwe - Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom. Below are the complete details of Where can you watch the live cricket match between Pakistan U19 and Zimbabwe U19 cricket team live across the globe.

Live Streaming Cricket Pakistan vs Zimbabwe U19 World Cup 2020

When is Pakistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, U-19 World Cup 2020 Cricket Match?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, U-19 World Cup 2020 will be played on January 22. (Wednesday).

When will Pakistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, U-19 World Cup 2020 match start?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, U-19 World Cup 2020 live cricket match will start at 01.30 PM

Where is Pakistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, U-19 World Cup 2020 match being played?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, U-19 World Cup 2020 is being played at Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Pakistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, U-19 World Cup 2020 match Today?

You can watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, U-19 World Cup 2020 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India. For Pakistan users, they can watch live cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe on SonyLiv

Where can you watch Pakistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, U-19 World Cup 2020 Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, U-19 World Cup 2020 on Star Sports 3, FOX Sports, PTV, E-Vision, Sky Sports, Digicel, ESPN, Willow TV, Ten Sports and PTV.

What are the squads for Pakistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, U-19 World Cup 2020?

Pakistan U19 Squad: Haider Ali, Mohammad Shehzad, Rohail Nazir(w/c), Irfan Khan, Qasim Akram, Fahad Munir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Tahir Hussain, Abdul Bangalzai, Abu Huraira, Arish Ali Khan, Aamir Khan

Zimbabwe U19 Squad: Wesley Madhevere, Emmanuel Bawa, Milton Shumba, Dion Myers(c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Luke Oldknow, Dane Schadendorf(w), Taurayi Tugwete, Sakhumuzi Ndlela, Dylan Grant, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Brandon James, Privilege Chesa, Samuel Ruwisi, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim