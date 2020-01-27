Image Source : AP IMAGE Live Streaming Cricket, Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Watch PAK vs BAN live cricket match online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Cricket, Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to lock horns against each other in the third T20I at Gadaffi Stadium. Hosts Pakistan are currently leading the series by 2-0 and will look to make it 3-0 for the clean sweep. Earlier in the second T20I, Captain Babar Azam and recalled Mohammad Hafeez struck unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan cruised to a nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Saturday and kept alive their hopes of retaining the No. 1 ranking. Pakistan could stay top if they complete a 3-0 clean sweep by winning the final Twenty20 of the three-match series on Monday. Recalled 39-year-old Hafeez made an unbeaten 67 off 49 balls while No. 1-ranked Twenty20 batsman Babar remained not out on 66 as Pakistan eased to 137-1 with more than three overs to spare. Here are the details of When and Where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh live cricket match online on SonyLIV. (Live Match Scorecard)

Live Match Streaming Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Watch PAK vs BAN live match online on SonyLIV

When will Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match start?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I live cricket match will start at 02.00 PM.

Where is Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match being played?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I is being played at Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match Today?

You can watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV in India.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I on Sony ESPN.

What are the squads for Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I?

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Ahsan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Musa, Amad Butt, Usman Qadir

Bangladesh Squad: Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Aminul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shafiul Islam