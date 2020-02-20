Image Source : MALAYSIA CRICKET TWITTER Live Streaming Cricket Malaysia vs Hong Kong, 1st T20I: Watch live cricket match online

Live Streaming Cricket Malaysia vs Hong Kong, 1st T20I: Watch live cricket match online

Malaysia will square up against Hong Kong in the first match of the five-match T20I series in Malaysia. Bhushan Save will lead the Malaysian team while Aizaz Khan will don the captaincy hat for Hong Kong. The captains from both sides will be the player to watch out for in the match. The visiting team will be the hot favourites to win the match and the series. The host are ranked at 40th position, while Hong Kong are placed on the 20th spot in latest ICC Men's T20I ranking. The tour will decide Hong Kong participation in the Asia Cup this year. Here are the details of when and where to watch Malaysia vs Hong Kong live cricket match online and on Television.

When is Malaysia vs Hong Kong 1st T20I Cricket Match?

Malaysia vs Hong Kong 1st T20I will be played on February 11 (Tuesday).

When will Malaysia vs Hong Kong 1st T20I match start?

Malaysia vs Hong Kong 1st T20I live cricket match will start at 05.00 PM.

Where is Malaysia vs Hong Kong 1st T20I match being played?

Malaysia vs Hong Kong 1st T20I is being played at The Kinrara Academy Oval.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Malaysia vs Hong Kong 1st T20I match Today?

You can watch Malaysia vs Hong Kong 1st T20I live cricket streaming match on Official Malaysia Cricket YouTube channel

What are the squads for Malaysia vs Hong Kong 1st T20I?

Malaysia Squad: Bhushan Save(c), Virandeep Singh(w), Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Pavandeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Syazrul Idrus, Anwar Rahman, Sharvin Muniandy, Dhivendran Mogan, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Mohamed Arief, Khizar Hayat

Hong Kong Squad: Aizaz Khan(c), Scott McKechnie(w), Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Waqas Khan, Mohsin Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hamed Khan, Aftab Hussain