Live Streaming Cricket, England vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Watch ENG vs WI stream live cricket match online

West Indies were saved from losing more wickets by the fading light on Day 2 of the decisive third Test against England at Old Trafford on Saturday. The England players were slow in getting off the field as umpires called a halt to the game due to poor light for a second day on the trot in this Test. West Indies ended the day on 137/6, trailing England by 232 runs with Dowrich (10) and captain Jason Holder (24) in the middle. Shamarh Brooks was dismissed in the first over after Tea, getting an inside edge on a delivery from James Anderson that moved in. The ball brushed the batsman's back thigh before flying to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler . Roston Chase and Jermaine Blackwood held on before the latter was trapped in front of his stumps by Stuart Broad as he brought his bat down late to a delivery that nipped back in off the seam. Broad took a glance at the umpire only after punching the air. Here are the details of when and where to watch live cricket England vs West Indies online and on television.

England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 3 will start from July 26 (Sunday).

When will England vs West Indies, 3rd Test​, Day 3 match start?

England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 3 live cricket match will start at 03.30 PM.

Where is England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 3 match being played?

England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 3 is being played at Old Trafford Ground in Manchester.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 3 match Today?

You can watch England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 3 live cricket streaming match on SonyLiv in India.

Where can you watch England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 3 on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

What are the Playing XIs of England and West Indies for 3rd Test?

England: Joe Root (C), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes

West Indies: Jason Holder (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shai Hope, Kemar Roach

