Live Streaming Cricket, England vs West Indies 1st Test: Watch ENG vs WI live cricket match online on SonyLIV

When is England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 1 Cricket Match?

International cricket is all set to resume on Wednesday after a long break of almost four months owing to the coronavirus pandemic, with the opening Test of the three-match series between hosts England and West Indies in Southampton. A Joe Root -less England will be looking to reclaim the Wisden Trophy after having lost 1-2 in early 2019 in West Indies. The Visiting side, led by Jason Holder will rely on their dominant pace attack to retain the trophy, hence looking to bag their first Test series win in England in 32 years. Follow all the live updates for live cricket match England vs West Indies and scores of England vs West Indies live cricket match here at IndiaTV.com of the ENG-WI game live from Southampton.

England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 1 will start from July 8 (Wednesday).

When will England vs West Indies, 1st Test​, Day 1 match start?

England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 1 live cricket match will start at 03.30 PM.

Where is England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 1 match being played?

England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 1 is being played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 1 match Today?

You can watch England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 1 live cricket streaming match on Sony Liv in India.

Where can you watch England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 1 on Sony Ten network, PTV, OSN Sports, JIOTV.

What are the squads for England vs West Indies, 1st Test?

England Squad: Ben Stokes (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

West Indies Squad: Jason Holder (c), Shane Dowrich (wk), John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood

