Live Streaming Australia vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Watch AUS vs NZ live cricket match online on SonyLIV

When is Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

After back-to-back ODI series loss in 2020 - first in India and then a whitewash in South Africa - Australia seek home comfort to rectify their ODI run of form. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be heading into the series with an ODI clean sweep against the mighty Indians at home followed by another clean sweep, in the Test format, against Virat Kohli 's men. Meanwhile, amid the coronavirus threat, SCG might open the gates for a few thousand to enjoy the opener. Here are the details of when and where to watch AUS vs NZ live cricket match online and on Television.

Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI will start on March 13 (Friday).

When will Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI match start?

Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI live cricket match will start at 09.00 AM.

Where is Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI match being played?

Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI is being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI match Today?

You can watch Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV in India.

Where can you watch Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

What are the squad for Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Wade

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Matt Henry