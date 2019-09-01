Live Score, India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3: India eye big lead after Jasprit Bumrah heroics

Image Source : AP Live Score, India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3: Follow the live score and updates from IND vs WI, second Test, Day 3 from Jamaica.

Live Score, India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3 live from Jamaica. It was a Jasprit Bumrah masterclass on the Day 2 of the ongoing second Test between India and West Indies, as he rattled through a hapless West Indies batting line-up. The fiery Indian pacer took six wickets, including a hat-trick as the hosts were left struggling at 87-7 at the end of the day. Earlier, India scored 416 in 140.1 overs as Hanuma Vihari, who fell painfully short of hitting his first career hundred in the previous Test, overcame the heartbreak to breach the three-figure mark. Ishant Sharma also scored an impressive half-century - his first in the 92-Test long career. Jason Holder remained the only positive for the hosts on the day as he took a five-wicket haul to end the Indian innings. India will now eye to take a strong lead over the West Indies, as Bumrah and co. continue on their fearsome attack on West Indies tail on Sunday. (Live Scorecard - India vs West Indies) (Live Match Streaming - IND vs WI)

Day 2 Report: Jasprit Bumrah became only the third Indian to scalp a hat-trick in five-day cricket after Hanuma Vihari scored a maiden ton to take the visitors to a commanding position in the second Test against the West Indies. Bumrah (6/16) on Saturday produced a lethal opening spell and rattled West Indies by picking up the first five wickets, three of which came in successive balls in the ninth over to leave West Indies tottering at 87 for seven at stumps. Bumrah made inroads into West Indies line-up in the seventh over by inducing an edge from John Campbell, which Rishabh Pant accepted gleefully. (Read Full Report)