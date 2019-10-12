India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 3, Live Cricket Score: Bowlers eye early wickets

Image Source : AP India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Score: Day 3 updates from Pune

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 3, Live: Follow all IND vs SA updates live from Pune

IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live from Pune: South Africa (36/3) vs India (601/5d). (De Bruyn 20*, Nortje 2*)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day two of the first Test between India and South Africa from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Virat Kohli slammed a record career-best double hundred to help India post a mammoth 601/5d before pacers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami rattled the South African top order to leave them tottering at 36/3, still 565 runs behind, on Day 2 of the second Test on Friday. Kohli, whose previous best was 243 against Sri Lanka, remained unbeaten on 254 from 336 balls, his marathon innings, which lasted close to eight hours, studded with 33 fours and two sixes as he became the Indian captain with the highest score in the five-day format. . Follow live updates of the first IND vs SA Test from Pune here at indiatvnews.com . ( Scorecard

08.55 IST: Virat Kohli's ability to find gaps puts pressure on opposition: VVS Laxman

Riding on Kohli's record seventh double century, the most by an Indian batsman, India declared on 601/5 before reducing South Africa to 36/3 at stumps on Day 2. [Read full story here]



08.45 IST: Getting to 250 is no joke: Mayank hails skipper Kohli

Kohli's best-ever Test score of 254 and his 225-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja (91) in only 39.1 overs formed the cornerstone of India's mammoth 601 for five declared. [Read full story here]

08.35 IST: Responsibility of captaincy helps me get big scores: Virat Kohli

Talking about his unbeaten 254, Kohli said thinking about the team helped him play his marathon innings in hot and humid conditions. [Read full story here]

08.25 IST: Weather:

It's 24 degrees Celcius now in Pune with hazy skies and chances of thunderstoms later in the day.

Brief preview: India captain Virat Kohli blended grace with determination to raise his record-breaking seventh double hundred which grinded down a hapless South Africa on the second day of the second Test on Friday. With Kohli scoring a career-best unbeaten 254, India buried the Proteas under a mountain of runs, putting on board a mammoth 601 for five. At stumps, South Africa were reeling at 36 for three as India aim to wrap the series up inside four days. [Read full preview here]