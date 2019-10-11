India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2, Live Cricket Score: India aim to extend dominance

Image Source : AP India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Score: Day 2 updates from Pune

IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live from Pune: India 275/3 (Kohli 64*, Rahane 18*)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day two of the first Test between India and South Africa from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Opener Mayank Agarwal slammed a second consecutive Test hundred while Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara scored half centuries to guide India to 273/3 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa on Thursday. Agarwal, who notched up his maiden double ton in the first Test, continued the good show with a classy 108 from 195 balls with the help of 16 fours and two sixes. Agarwal was removed by South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada , who scalped all three wickets of the day and returned figures of 3/48. Agarwal was caught at first slip by Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis . Follow live updates of the first IND vs SA Test from Pune here at

09.35 IST: Vernon Philander to start from the other end

09.34 IST: A good first over from Rabada. Just one off it.



09.30 IST: Here we go! Rabada to start for South Africa, Rahane to take strike. Two slips and a gully.



09.15 IST: Rabada is slowly getting back to his best: SA bowling coach Barnes

Rabada was the only Proteas bowler, who made some kind of impact with figures of 3 for 48 in India's 273 for 3 on the first day of the second Test [Read full story]

09.05 IST: 450-500 should be a good score to put pressure on South Africa in 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal

Coming back to the venue that witnessed his first-class resurgence, Mayank scored 108 runs to not just steady India's ship on the moist Pune track, but also book a berth for a long run as India's primary-choice opener. [Read full story here]

08.50 IST: Kagiso Rabada tried to sledge but I was in my zone: Cheteshwar Pujara

Rabada did say a few words to Pujara after dismissing him for 58, perhaps letting a bit of his frustration out as he was unlucky not to get him out on zero due to a dropped catch. [Read full story here]

08.40 IST: Mayank Agarwal has learnt art of conversion from domestic cricket: Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara has seen a lot of Agarwal in the domestic arena and believes it is the consistent scores in domestic cricket that has made him what he is today. [Read full story here]

08.30 IST: Weather:

It's 24 degree Celcius now in Pune with cloudy skies with chances of thunderstorms later in the day.

Brief preview:

Opener Mayank Agarwal stamped his authority on a struggling South African attack with a second successive hundred as India cruised to 273 for three on the opening day of the second Test here. Play was stopped in the 86th over due to fading light. The 28-year-old's rich vein of form continued as he looked in complete command for his 108 off 195 balls, having made a sublime 215 in the series opener in Visakhapatnam last week. [Read full preview here]