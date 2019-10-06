Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 5: India eye win as stage set for spinners

Image Source : AP Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 5: Live updates from the final day of the 1st IND vs SA Test in the World Test Championship.

Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 5

1st Test, Day 5: South Africa (431 & 11/1) against India (502/7 & 323/4), need 384 runs to win in Vizag. Aiden Markram 3*, Theunis de Bruyn 5*

After a day dominated by India's 'experimental opener' Rohit Sharma , the hosts will eye a 1-0 lead in the series on the final day of the 1st Test against South Africa. Rohit shined on Day 4 with a blistering knock of 127, as he partnered Cheteshwar Pujara (81) to put India in driving seat for a memorable victory in Visakhapatnam. Ravindra Jadeja (40), Virat Kohli (31*) and Ajinkya Rahane (27*) made valuable contributions to take India's total to 323/4, posing an improbable target of 395 for the Proteas. The visitors also faced a huge setback in their chase as Jadeja dismissed the centurion in the previous innings, Dean Elgar on 2 as South Africa ended the day on 11/1 in 9 overs.

06.44 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog for the fifth and final day of the first Test between India and South Africa. It has been a roller-coaster ride for both the teams in the game, but India are clearly on the upper side at the moment. Could Virat Kohli have declared earlier, though? Well, we will find out today.

Brief Preview: Rohit Sharma smashed another hundred and a plethora of records as India set an improbable 395-run target for South Africa in first Test which is headed for an exciting final day. At stumps, South Africa were 11 for one with Ravindra Jadeja trapping first-innings centurion Dean Elgar in front of the stumps. The visitors need another 384 runs for victory. (Full)