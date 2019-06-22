West Indies vs New Zealand, 2019 World Cup: Watch WI vs NZ Online on Hotstar Cricket, Star Sports 1, 2

West Indies vs New Zealand, 2019 World Cup:

The Windies have looked more in T20 mode this World Cup with their batsmen losing patience too early and getting out, barring Shai Hope who has looked solid. The Jason Holder -led side started their campaign on a high, thrashing Pakistan by seven wickets. The West Indies are currently lying seventh in the 10-team standings with just three points in their bag. A defeat against New Zealand, who are the only team besides India to have remained unbeaten so far, would all but end their hopes for a semi-final berth. New Zeland have been in great shape, sitting pretty at second spot with nine points, which includes four wins out of five games with the match against India being washed out. The Kiwis, led by the brilliant Kane Williamson , have so far beaten Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and South Africa. (Match Scorecard) (WI vs NZ - Live updates)

West Indies vs New Zealand, 2019 World Cup, live from Old Trafford in Manchester:

You can follow Live updates and Live Score of WI vs NZ, Ball-by-Ball Commentary on www.Indiatvnews.com. You can watch live cricket match on Hotstar.

You can watch the 2019 World Cup West Indies vs New Zealand live match streaming online on Hotstar.

The 2019 World Cup Match 29, West Indies vs New Zealand will be played on June 22 (Saturday).

The 2019 World Cup Match 29, West Indies vs New Zealand will start at 06:00 PM IST on June 22.

You can watch the 2019 World Cup West Indies vs New Zealand match on these TV channels on Star Sports 1, 2.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.