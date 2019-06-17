West Indies vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Streaming World Cup 2019: Watch WI vs BAN Live Match on Hotstar Cricket, Star Sports 1,2

Image Source : AP West Indies vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Streaming World Cup 2019: Watch ICC World Cup WI vs BAN Live Match Streaming Online on Hotstar Cricket and Live TV Telecast on Star Sports 1,2.

: After suffering two defeats in their last three fixtures, both West Indies and Bangladesh will aim to return back to winning ways when they face each other in their crucial World Cup tie at the Cooper Associates County Ground today. Both teams announced themselves at the ongoing tournament with convincing victories, but failed to build on to that success. Windies lost their matches against Australia and England, while their game against South Africa was washed out. Their bowlers have performed reasonably well in all their matches, but it's their batting which has left the fans disappointed. On the other hand, Bangladesh's success has revolved around Shakib Al Hasan. The number one ODI all-rounder has been the backbone of Bangladesh batting. Their bowlers have failed to rise to the occasion and have been unsettled by the attacking brand of cricket played by the opposition, especially England who posted a mammoth total of 386/6 in the allotted 50 overs. (West Indies vs Bangladesh - LIVE UPDATES)

West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2019 World Cup, live from Taunton:

What are the squads for West Indies vs Bangladesh World Cup Match 22?

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal