Image Source : AP IMAGE Stream Live Cricket, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Watch Live cricket match PAK vs SL online on SonyLiv

Stream Live Cricket, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Watch Live cricket match PAK vs SL online on SonyLiv

Stream Live Cricket, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Pakistan are all set to host Sri Lanka after the first ODI of the three-match series was called off due to rain. Karachi has been waiting to host an ODI match for the last nine years and on Monday it might finally come to an end. Pakistan cricket team are expected to enter the match as the clear favourites against Sri Lanka. Earlier, senior players took their name out from the Pakistan tour due to security reasons that made Sri Lanka board send the young players led by Lahiru Thirimanne for the series. It will be a fresh start for Pakistan's fans to finally watch an international match at their soil after such a long time. You can watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live cricket streaming online on SonyLiv and Sony Six in India. Pakistan users can watch the live cricket match PAK vs SL live on Ten Sports and PTV.

Live Stream Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played on September 30 (Sunday).

Where is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI being played?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI is being played at The National Stadium in Karachi.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live?

You can watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live TV Telecast?

You can watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India.

What are the squads for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper/captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abid Ali.

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wicketkeeper), Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Perera, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Kumar.