Live Cricket Streaming, India vs West Indies, 1st Test: Watch IND vs WI Live Cricket Match Online on SonyLiv, Sony Ten 1, Ten 3

Live Cricket Streaming, India vs West Indies, 1st Test: When, Where and How to Watch IND vs WI Online & TV

After dominating the limited-overs leg, India will look to start their World Test Championship campaign on an emphatic note when they take on the West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium beginning Thursday. Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane , who will be on international duty after more than seven months, showed signs of form during the drawn three-day tour game against West Indies A. And skipper Virat Kohli would hope that they take that form into the first Test as well. India, the No.1 ranked Test team, will look to reinforce their position at the top of the standings and will bank on their experience to outclass the West Indies who will be low on confidence following the thrashing they received in the T20 and ODI series. You can get details such as Live Match Online, India vs West Indies Live Stream, SonyLIV live cricket match, Sony Ten 3 Hindi, India West Indies Live Match TV, Live Streaming Match Online, Cricket match India Live Online and much more.

When is India vs West Indies 1st Test match?

India vs West Indies 1st Test match will be played on August 22.

Where is India vs West Indies 1st Test match being played?

India vs West Indies 1st Test match will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua.

What time will India vs West Indies 1st Test match begin?

India vs West Indies 1st Test match will begin at 7 PM IST.

Who won the Toss between India and West Indies in the 1st Test?

West Indies have won the TOSS and have opted to BAT against India. (Live Score & Updates)

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 1st Test match Live Streaming Online?

You can watch IND vs WI 1st Test live streaming online from Port of Spain on SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 1st Test match on TV?

You can watch India vs West Indies 1st Test live from Antigua on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD in Hindi commentary, and Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD in English commentary.

What are the squads for India vs West Indies 1st Test match?

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Shane Dowrich (WK), Shai Hope (WK), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, John Campbell, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (C), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah