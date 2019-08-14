India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Watch IND vs WI Live Cricket Match Live Online on SonyLIV and TV on Sony Ten 3, Ten 1

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Watch IND vs WI Live Cricket Match Online on SonyLIV and TV on Sony Ten 3, Ten 1

India would look to seal the series with a win and make it 2-0 while West Indies's aim would be to level it. Although teams don't prefer changing their winning combinations, Kohli might give Navdeep Saini a run in the last ODI by resting Shami. West Indies, on the other hand, would be desperate to save the series with a win. But for that to happen, West Indies' batting unit will have to take more responsibility. It's time talents like Shai Hope Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran rise up to the occasion for West Indies cricket to thrive. After the final ODI, the two teams will battle in a two-match Test series, starting August 22 at North Sound, Antigua. Here you can get all the details as to When, Where and How you can watch the IND vs WI Live 3rd ODI match from Trinidad. You can get details such as Live Match Online, India vs West Indies Live Stream, SonyLIV live cricket match, Sony Ten 3 Hindi, India West Indies Live Match TV, Live Streaming Match Online, Cricket match India Live Online and much more.

When is India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be played on August 14.

Where is India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match being played?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

What time will India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match begin?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will begin at 7 PM IST.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match Live Streaming Online?

You can watch IND vs WI 3rd ODI live streaming online from Port of Spain on SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match on TV?

You can watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live from Port of Spain on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD in Hindi commentary, and Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD in English commentary.

What are the squads for India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match?

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, John Campbell